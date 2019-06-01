Fisher went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the A's.

His first homer in the majors this season was a big one, as Fisher snapped a 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth inning. The 25-year-old has started five straight games, slashing .278/.350/.556 during that stretch, and he figures to remain a fixture in the Houston lineup until George Springer (hamstring) gets healthy -- or the front office decides it's time to give Kyle Tucker a look instead.