Fisher was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

George Springer (hamstring) appears headed for the injured list, and Fisher will serve as a short-term replacement. The 25-year-old outfielder was hitting .314/.379/.555 with eight home runs and six steals in 154 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League. His .195 average and 37.9 percent strikeout rate in 253 MLB plate appearances is much less impressive, but he has power and speed, and could be useful in deeper leagues in the short term.