Fisher started in left field and went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.

Fisher remained in the lineup even with the callup of prospect Yordan Alvarez, who served as the designated hitter in his MLB debut. Michael Brantley was given the day off, allowing for Fisher, Alvarez and Josh Reddick to exist in the starting lineup. Fisher, whose batting average dropped to .231, may eventually lose at-bats as the Astros look to get Alvarez into the lineup as the primary left fielder.