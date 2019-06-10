Astros' Derek Fisher: Remains in lineup
Fisher started in left field and went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.
Fisher remained in the lineup even with the callup of prospect Yordan Alvarez, who served as the designated hitter in his MLB debut. Michael Brantley was given the day off, allowing for Fisher, Alvarez and Josh Reddick to exist in the starting lineup. Fisher, whose batting average dropped to .231, may eventually lose at-bats as the Astros look to get Alvarez into the lineup as the primary left fielder.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...