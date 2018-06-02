Fisher (illness) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Fresno, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Fisher has been on the disabled list since May 19 due to a throat condition that limited his ability to eat, impacting his participation in baseball activities. The 24-year-old started a rehab assignment with Fresno on Monday, and will remain with the Grizzlies for the time being.