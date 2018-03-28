Fisher (ankle) played seven innings of Tuesday's exhibition game against the Brewers. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Fisher hurt his ankle in Sunday's Cactus League-finale and missed a game before returning Tuesday. He played both left and center field. Fisher will serve as a backup outfielder, but manager A.J. Hinch likes to use all of the position players, so Fisher could eke out two or three starts per week, particularly early in the season when Marwin Gonzalez is needed to cover first base for the sidelined Yulieski Gurriel (hand).