Astros' Derek Fisher: Returns to majors
Fisher was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Monday.
With George Springer (quad) to be sidelined for potentially the next couple of games, the Astros have decided to call upon Fisher to come up and provide a healthy body in their outfield. The 23-year-old went 5-for-18 during his first stint with the big-league club this season.
