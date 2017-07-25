Fisher was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Monday.

With George Springer (quad) to be sidelined for potentially the next couple of games, the Astros have decided to call upon Fisher to come up and provide a healthy body in their outfield. The 23-year-old went 5-for-18 during his first stint with the big-league club this season.

