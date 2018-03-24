Astros' Derek Fisher: Secures spot on Opening Day roster
Fisher will break camp with the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros settled on their 25-man roster Saturday, and Fisher's name was among the 25. It's still uncertain what his role will be exactly to start the year, but it's hard to imagine the team keeping him up just to ride the pine. Fisher got off to a sluggish start in camp, but he's collected multiple hits in each of his last three games, raising his spring slash line to .292/.407/.479. He figures to start in left field against right-handed pitching at least until Yulieski Gurriel (hand, suspension) returns.
More News
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...