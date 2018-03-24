Fisher will break camp with the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros settled on their 25-man roster Saturday, and Fisher's name was among the 25. It's still uncertain what his role will be exactly to start the year, but it's hard to imagine the team keeping him up just to ride the pine. Fisher got off to a sluggish start in camp, but he's collected multiple hits in each of his last three games, raising his spring slash line to .292/.407/.479. He figures to start in left field against right-handed pitching at least until Yulieski Gurriel (hand, suspension) returns.