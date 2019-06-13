Fisher was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fisher was sent back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm (Rogelio Armenteros) following Houston's extra-innings loss to the Brewers on Wednesday. The outfielder will be a candidate to return when an additional bench bat is needed, though he doesn't figure to see many opportunities with the big club unless injuries hit.

