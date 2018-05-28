Fisher (illness) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Fisher has been on the shelf for a little more than a week due to an illness, but he's finally feeling well enough to embark on a rehab stint. It's unclear how many games Fisher will need before rejoining the Astros, leaving his exact return date up in the air. He'll be eligible to return anytime after Tuesday.

