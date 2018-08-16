Fisher was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Fisher was sent back to the minors following Wednesday's win over the Rockies in order to open up a roster spot for George Springer (thumb), who is expected to rejoin the Astros on Friday. The 24-year-old is hitting just .165 with a .601 OPS in 42 games with the big club this season.

