Astros' Derek Fisher: Shipped back to minors
Fisher was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Fisher was sent back to the minors following Wednesday's win over the Rockies in order to open up a roster spot for George Springer (thumb), who is expected to rejoin the Astros on Friday. The 24-year-old is hitting just .165 with a .601 OPS in 42 games with the big club this season.
More News
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Enters for injured Marisnick•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Back in big leagues•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Returns from DL, remains at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Set for rehab stint•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Increasing baseball activities•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Hits disabled list Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...