Fisher entered as a pinch runner in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-innings loss to the Brewers.

Fisher has not started either of the previous two games and looks to be losing playing time after Houston promoted Yordan Alvarez over the weekend. Fisher had been playing regularly in left field and leading off, but the need to get Alvarez in the lineup daily squeezes out Fisher. While Alvarez is getting most of his at-bats as the designated hitter, his presence means Michael Brantley, Josh Reddick and Jake Marisnick become the starting outfield until George Springer (hamstring) returns.

