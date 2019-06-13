Astros' Derek Fisher: Sits second straight game
Fisher entered as a pinch runner in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-innings loss to the Brewers.
Fisher has not started either of the previous two games and looks to be losing playing time after Houston promoted Yordan Alvarez over the weekend. Fisher had been playing regularly in left field and leading off, but the need to get Alvarez in the lineup daily squeezes out Fisher. While Alvarez is getting most of his at-bats as the designated hitter, his presence means Michael Brantley, Josh Reddick and Jake Marisnick become the starting outfield until George Springer (hamstring) returns.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...