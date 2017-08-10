Play

Fisher provided the Astros' only run with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox.

He's flashed steady pop through his first 19 games in the majors, socking four homers along with a pair of doubles and a triple. Fisher's strikeout rate is a bit high right now, but he's also been drawing walks at a solid clip. Able to play all three outfield positions, the 23-year-old slugger has been a fairly consistent presence in Houston's powerful lineup, although hitting ninth (as he did for the first time Wednesday) isn't ideal for fantasy purposes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast