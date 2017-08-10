Fisher provided the Astros' only run with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox.

He's flashed steady pop through his first 19 games in the majors, socking four homers along with a pair of doubles and a triple. Fisher's strikeout rate is a bit high right now, but he's also been drawing walks at a solid clip. Able to play all three outfield positions, the 23-year-old slugger has been a fairly consistent presence in Houston's powerful lineup, although hitting ninth (as he did for the first time Wednesday) isn't ideal for fantasy purposes.