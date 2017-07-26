Fisher started in center field Tuesday, taking the spot of the injured George Springer (quadriceps), and went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Houston's 5-0 win over Philadelphia.

Fisher should get at least one more start Wednesday as there's talk of Springer being ready to roll by this weekend's series in Detroit. What happens next for Fisher is uncertain. Houston is expected to welcome back Dallas Keuchel (neck) and Will Harris (shoulder) from the disabled list this weekend and roster spots will be needed. Fisher's major-league ready right now after more than 500 at-bats at Triple-A, but there isn't much room on the current roster for him, unless the Astros decide to move on from Norichika Aoki. He could be used as the price to acquire a needed piece (a reliever) for the stretch drive and could move into a situation where he can play in the majors every day. We should learn more about Fisher's immediate future in the next week.