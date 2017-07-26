Astros' Derek Fisher: Starts for injured Springer
Fisher started in center field Tuesday, taking the spot of the injured George Springer (quadriceps), and went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Houston's 5-0 win over Philadelphia.
Fisher should get at least one more start Wednesday as there's talk of Springer being ready to roll by this weekend's series in Detroit. What happens next for Fisher is uncertain. Houston is expected to welcome back Dallas Keuchel (neck) and Will Harris (shoulder) from the disabled list this weekend and roster spots will be needed. Fisher's major-league ready right now after more than 500 at-bats at Triple-A, but there isn't much room on the current roster for him, unless the Astros decide to move on from Norichika Aoki. He could be used as the price to acquire a needed piece (a reliever) for the stretch drive and could move into a situation where he can play in the majors every day. We should learn more about Fisher's immediate future in the next week.
More News
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Returns to majors•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Smacks two-run double in Futures Game•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Heading back to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Impresses instantly on arrival•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Making debut in left field•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Added to big-league roster•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...