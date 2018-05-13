Fisher started in center field for the injured George Springer (elbow) and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Manager A.J. Hinch has used the handedness of the opposing pitcher to replace Springer, who was hit on the left elbow by a pitch and removed from Friday's game. The righty-hitting Jake Marisnick replaced him Friday against left-hander Cole Hamels, while the lefty-hitting Fisher got the start Saturday against right-hander Doug Fister. Springer is expected to sit out the series finale Sunday, when the Astros face Texas lefty Matt Moore, so it's lining up to be a day for Marisnick.