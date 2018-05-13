Astros' Derek Fisher: Starts for Springer
Fisher started in center field for the injured George Springer (elbow) and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
Manager A.J. Hinch has used the handedness of the opposing pitcher to replace Springer, who was hit on the left elbow by a pitch and removed from Friday's game. The righty-hitting Jake Marisnick replaced him Friday against left-hander Cole Hamels, while the lefty-hitting Fisher got the start Saturday against right-hander Doug Fister. Springer is expected to sit out the series finale Sunday, when the Astros face Texas lefty Matt Moore, so it's lining up to be a day for Marisnick.
More News
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Hits solo blast Wednesday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Team exercises patience•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Homers in Saturday's blowout win•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Hits second home run•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Hits first homer Tuesday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Limited production to affect playing time•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...