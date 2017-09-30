Play

Fisher started in right field Friday and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

Fisher got the start in place of the injured Josh Reddick, whose back injury will prevent him from playing in the final two games of the season. That means opportunities for Fisher, Tony Kemp or Cameron Maybin as fantasy seasons close out.

