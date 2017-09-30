Astros' Derek Fisher: Starts in right field for Reddick
Fisher started in right field Friday and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 3-2 win over the Red Sox.
Fisher got the start in place of the injured Josh Reddick, whose back injury will prevent him from playing in the final two games of the season. That means opportunities for Fisher, Tony Kemp or Cameron Maybin as fantasy seasons close out.
More News
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Heads back to bench•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Starts in left field Saturday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Heads to bench for Game 2 on Saturday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Sitting out second straight game•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...