Fisher is hitting just .170 after going 0-for-1 in Thursday's loss to the Yankees, but the Astros have not yet strongly considered sending him back to Triple-A Fresno, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Although Fisher's overall line is disappointing, as indicated by his batting average and 47.4 K%, he entered the week with a .294 average and 1.039 OPS over six games leading up to a four-game set against the Yankees. He did not continue that hitting against New York, going 0-for-4, but all of Houston's batters slumped in the series, which included two shutouts and a stretch of 28 innings without a run. Manager A.J. Hinch thinks Fisher is being to picky and trying to get a good pitch to hit, but also understands confronting adversity is part of the development process for young hitters. So, while the organization has J.D. Davis (.389 average, 1.063 OPS) and Tyler White (.351, 1.124) stinging the ball at Fresno, Hinch is not at the point where he's ready to give up on Fisher.