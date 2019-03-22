Ferguson cleared waivers Friday and was returned to the Astros, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ferguson was selected in the Rule 5 draft this offseason but was designated for assignment by the Giants on Thursday. The 26-year-old endure a rough spring training with a .111/.294/.111 slash line with four stolen bases and six walks through 20 games. Ferguson should return to Triple-A where he slashed .305/.436/.429 over 65 games in 2019.