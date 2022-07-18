The Astros have selected Gilbert with the 28th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The best hitter on the best regular-season team in college baseball, Gilbert led Tennessee with a .362/.455/.673 slash line, 11 home runs and a 32:33 K:BB in 58 games as a junior. At 5-foot-9, he is a little shorter than most first-round hitters, but he is quite strong and plays with physicality on both sides of the ball. The lefty-hitting center fielder has premium bat speed that should translate to at least average game power in pro ball. He is at least an above-average runner, although he only attempted 19 steals (16 successes) in his three years in college. Gilbert also boasts a plus arm in center field. He was a little too fiery at times, and needs to avoid being a hot head.