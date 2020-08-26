Garneau went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a second run scored in the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels.
The Astros split up the catching duties for the doubleheader as Martin Maldonado caught the first game. Garneau's home run was his first of the season, and his appearance was just the ninth in 31 games.
