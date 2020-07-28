Garneau started at catcher and went 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-5 win over the Mariners.
Garneau made his first appearance and start Monday, spelling Martin Maldanodo behind the plate. He has more MLB experience than Garrett Stubbs, who returns from last season, and won the backup job during summer camp.
