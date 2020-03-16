Astros' Dustin Garneau: Projected backup
Garneau is projected to be the Astros' backup catcher, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
Garneau, who is in a battle with Garret Stubbs to back up Martin Maldonado, has about a half-season worth of plate appearances in the majors over a five-year span. He has an experience advantage, but Stubbs has organizational familiarity, having been with the Astros since 2015. They've each appeared in 10 spring games, but the 26-year-old Stubbs has outperformed the 32-year-old Garneau at the dish. There's a chance both players land a roster spot, as Stubbs can serve as the third catcher and play some outfield.
More News
-
Astros' Dustin Garneau: Signs major-league deal with Astros•
-
Athletics' Dustin Garneau: Candidate for promotion•
-
Athletics' Dustin Garneau: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Dustin Garneau: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Dustin Garneau: Out again Thursday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Garneau: On bench Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tauchman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...