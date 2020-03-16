Garneau is projected to be the Astros' backup catcher, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Garneau, who is in a battle with Garret Stubbs to back up Martin Maldonado, has about a half-season worth of plate appearances in the majors over a five-year span. He has an experience advantage, but Stubbs has organizational familiarity, having been with the Astros since 2015. They've each appeared in 10 spring games, but the 26-year-old Stubbs has outperformed the 32-year-old Garneau at the dish. There's a chance both players land a roster spot, as Stubbs can serve as the third catcher and play some outfield.