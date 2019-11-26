Garneau agreed to a one-year major-league contract with the Astros on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Garneau appeared in 35 games for the Angels and Athletics last season, hitting .244/.350/.407. He'll have a shot to make the Opening Day roster, depending on what the Astros do at the position over the rest of the offseason, as he and Garrett Stubbs are currently the only catchers on the team's 40-man roster.