The Astros acquired Coleman from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for Carlos Mateo, Anne Rogers and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com report.

Coleman broke out with Kansas City in 2022 but regressed in a big way in 2023, posting an 8.84 ERA and 21:19 K:BB over 18.1 innings during his time in the majors. There's stuff to work with here, though, and the Astros have a good reputation when it comes to getting the most out of their pitchers.