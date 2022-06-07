The Astros promoted Valdez from Double-A Corpus Christi to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old has been a breakout performer at Corpus Christi this season, compiling 27 extra-base hits while getting on base at a .463 clip over 205 plate appearances. He'll now get a stiffer test at Sugar Land, and the Astros are likely to continue exposing him to multiple positions at the Triple-A level to create more potential avenues to playing time in the big leagues. Valdez had already logged starts at second base, third base, left field and right field during his time at Corpus Christi.