Astros' Enoli Paredes: Added to 40-man roster
Paredes' contract was selected by the Astros on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Paredes will be protected from the Rule 5 draft despite the fact that he hasn't yet reached Triple-A. In 50 innings for Double-A Corpus Christi last season, he posted a 3.78 ERA and a 34.3 percent strikeout rate.
