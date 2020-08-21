Paredes (1-0) was credited with the win in Thursday's 10-8 victory over the Rockies. He worked around a walk in a scoreless inning.

In a slug fest at Coors Field, Houston starter Cristian Javier didn't last the five innings necessary to qualify for the win. Three relievers preceded Paredes, but it was determined he was the best of that crew and was given the win. He also earned a hold, his third of the season. The 24-year-old right-hander has pitched well out of the Astros' bullpen, posting a 2.45 ERA over 11 innings while not being hurt by the seven walks he's allowed.