Paredes (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Sugar Land to begin rehab assignment within the next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old has been on the shelf since June 11 with a strained right shoulder, so he should only require a couple games in the minors before being activated. Paredes has struggled in 12 big-league appearances this year with a 6.23 ERA, 2.77 WHIP and 15:17 K:BB across 8.2 innings.