Paredes (3-3) allowed two runs (one earned) and a walk in one-third of an inning in an extra-inning loss to the Rangers on Friday.

Paredes loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th inning and allowed the tying-run to scored on a sacrifice fly. Brooks Raley came in to try to diffuse the situation, but instead allowed the Rangers' winning run to score on a fielder's choice. Paredes was charged with his second blown save of the year. He has a 3.05 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and five holds in 20.2 innings.