Paredes (side) struck out five over two scoreless innings for Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

This was Paredes' second rehab appearance. He threw an inning the first time out before Saturday's multi-inning effort. The right-hander has one more box to check. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Paredes needs to pitch in back-to-back contests before being activated. That activation could come before the end of the current homestand next Sunday.