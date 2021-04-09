site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Enoli Paredes: Likely headed to IL
RotoWire Staff
Paredes (side) is likely headed to the 10-day injured list, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
He exited Thursday's game with side discomfort. Manager Dusty Baker is awaiting the MRI results, but he acknowledged Paredes was likely to land on the IL.
