Paredes picked up his first hold of the season during Thursday's 8-1 win over the Athletics, allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in one inning.

The final score indicates a blowout, but it wasn't so when Paredes warmed up in the sixth inning of a 3-1 ballgame. That is an indication he will be used in high-leverage situations. Starter Zack Greinke cleaned up the inning on his own before Paredes got himself into a dicey situation in the seventh. Yuli Gurriel dropped a foul popup which gave Ramon Laureano a second life, and he doubled. After a couple of walks and a sacrifice fly, Paredes bore down to whiff the final two batters and claim his first hold.