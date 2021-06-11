Paredes was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paredes exited his relief appearance Thursday with the shoulder issue. Manager Dusty Baker already deemed the right-hander unavailable for Friday's series opener against the Twins, but now Paredes is set for a longer absence. The Astros have yet to disclose a timetable for Paredes's return, but the reliever will be eligible to come off the IL on June 21. Ralph Garza was recalled in a corresponding roster move.