Paredes walked four of the 10 batters faced over the opening series with just 25 strikes among his 48 pitches, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The four-game opening series against Oakland provided a glimpse into how manager Dusty Baker intends to deploy his bullpen. Paredes pitched the seventh inning Opening Day and the eighth inning Saturday, leverage spots for the young reliever, but he jeopardized leads in both games. "I feel like Paredes is trying to do too much because (of) the atmosphere. My job is to keep talking to them, make sure that they understand the louder it gets, the calmer they have to be," catcher Martin Maldonado said. This is the first time he's pitching in front of fans at the major-league level, and Oakland is a hostile environment to the Astros. Paredes has allowed one unearned run on four walks and two hits over 1.1 innings.