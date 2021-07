Paredes (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paredes spent just over three weeks on the injured list, and he allowed a run on a hit and two walks in one inning across two rehab appearances. The right-hander recorded a lackluster 6.23 ERA and 2.77 WHIP in 8.2 innings with the Astros to begin the season, and he'll remain with the Triple-A club now that he's healthy.