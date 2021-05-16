Paredes (side) was activated from the injured list Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Paredes made four rehab appearances with Double-A Corpus Christi, allowing just one hit and striking out nine over five scoreless innings. After a breakout showing in the postseason, Paredes struggled to the tune of six walks in 1.1 innings out of the Houston bullpen to begin the 2021 regular season.

More News