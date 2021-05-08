Paredes (side) will make his second rehab appearance Saturday for Double-A Corpus Christi, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Paredes threw an inning in his first rehab outing Wednesday and is scheduled to throw one-plus Saturday. Manager Dusty Baker said the reliever will throw two innings in few days before being activated off the 10-day injured list.
