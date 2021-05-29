Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paredes returned to the big-league bullpen in mid-May and made four appearances during his most recent stint in the majors. However, he allowed seven runs (four earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out five in three innings during that time. Paredes will head back to the minors to make room on the active roster for Jake Odorizzi (forearm), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
