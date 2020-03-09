Play

The Astros optioned Paredes to their minor-league camp Monday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Paredes was added to the Astros' 40-man roster over the winter and could make his MLB debut at some point in 2020, but he was never a serious candidate to break camp as a member of the big-league bullpen. Instead, he'll begin the campaign at either Triple-A Round Rock or Double-A Corpus Christi. He split time between Corpus Christi and High-A Fayetteville in 2019, posting a 2.78 ERA and 0.98 WHIP while striking out 128 across 94 frames.

