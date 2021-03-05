site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Enoli Paredes: Sidelined for time being
RotoWire Staff
Manager Dusty Baker said Friday that Paredes is out due to health and safety protocols, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Paredes fired a scoreless inning in his spring debut Thursday, but he will have to get the green light to rejoin his teammates before making his next appearance.
