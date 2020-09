Paredes (2-2) allowed a hit and two walks with one strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Athletics in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Paredes wasn't particularly sharp in the appearance, but he was able to earn the win when Yuli Gurriel's sacrifice fly gave the Astros the lead in the top of the seventh. The 24-year-old Paredes has pitched to a 3.45 ERA with a 1.66 WHIP and 17 strikeouts through 15.2 innings this season. He's also recorded five holds.