Paredes allowed two hits and a walk over one scoreless inning in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

This was the first appearance since March 4 for Paredes, who missed time due to health and safety protocols. As a projected reliever, Paredes should have enough time to be ready for the start of the regular season. He made his major league debut last season, pitching to a 3.05 ERA over 20.2 innings.