Manager Dusty Baker said Thursday that he doesn't expect Paredes (side) to return from the injured list for at least another week and a half, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Paredes continues to make progress since being placed on the IL on April 9 with a sore right side, but he still has a few more checkpoints to clear in the recovery process before the Astros will feel comfortable pinpointing a target date for his return. The right-hander has posted a 2.86 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 4.9 K-BB% in 22 innings over 25 relief appearances across the past two seasons.