Paredes allowed two runs on two hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Starter Framber Valdez tired in the fifth, allowing the first three batters to reach on singles and departed with the bases loaded. With injuries in the bullpen, manager Dusty Baker didn't have many options, so he called on Paredes, a 24-year-old right-hander who hadn't pitched above Double-A prior to 2020. His mission Tuesday was to face the top of the Dodgers' order -- Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger -- and it did not go well.