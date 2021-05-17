Paredes allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 6-2 win over Texas.

Paredes was activated off the injured list earlier in the day after Houston placed starter Jose Urquidy (shoulder) on the IL. Paredes is a hard-throwing reliever that struck out nine of 15 batters faced while on rehab assignment. The right-hander has a high-90s fastball that he complements two breaking pitches and used all of them Sunday.