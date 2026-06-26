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Astros' Enyel De Los Santos: Holds on for fifth save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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De Los Santos secured the save Thursday against the Tigers, allowing one run on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning.

De Los Santos served up a solo home run to Dillon Dingler before letting the possible tying run get aboard, but Colt Keith grounded into a double play to end the game. Closer Josh Hader worked each of the past two days, so De Los Santos should revert back to a setup role going forward. The right-hander has a 4.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB over 35.2 innings while converting five of his seven save chances.

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