Astros' Enyel De Los Santos: Holds on for fifth save

De Los Santos secured the save Thursday against the Tigers, allowing one run on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning.

De Los Santos served up a solo home run to Dillon Dingler before letting the possible tying run get aboard, but Colt Keith grounded into a double play to end the game. Closer Josh Hader worked each of the past two days, so De Los Santos should revert back to a setup role going forward. The right-hander has a 4.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB over 35.2 innings while converting five of his seven save chances.