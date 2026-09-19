The Astros placed De Los Santos on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right knee tendinitis, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

De Los Santos gave up two runs over two innings during his appearance Friday and now appears to have picked up an injury in the process. His trip to the injured list will rule him out for the rest of the regular season, so he'll finish the campaign with a 4.79 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 71.1 innings. Logan VanWey was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.