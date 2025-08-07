De Los Santos signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Astros on Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

De Los Santos elected free agency after being DFA'd by Atlanta on July 30, and he'll now find a new home in the Astros' bullpen. The 29-year-old owns a 4.53 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 43.2 innings this season and is likely ticketed for a middle relief role in Houston. In order to clear roster space, the Astros optioned Nick Hernandez to Triple-A Sugar Land and designated Luis Contreras for assignment.