De Los Santos (knee) is expected to complete one more bullpen session before facing hitters in live batting practice Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The upcoming live BP session will represent the final checkpoint De Los Santos will need to hit in his recovery from a right knee strain before gaining clearance to make his Grapefruit League debut. De Los Santos worked mainly in middle relief between stops with Atlanta and Houston last season, picking up six wins and six holds and submitting a 4.36 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 62:24 K:BB across 66 innings.