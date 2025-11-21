default-cbs-image
De Los Santos signed a one-year contract with the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

De Los Santos put up a 4.03 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 22.1 innings after signing with the Astros in August, and his new deal will ensure he remains in the organization for the start of the 2026 campaign -- likely serving as a middle reliever.

