Astros' Enyel De Los Santos: To injured list with knee strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros placed Santos (knee) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Santos first injured his knee at the start of camp. He was able to return to make his spring training debut last week, but the reliever either had a setback or the Astros simply weren't convinced he was ready.
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